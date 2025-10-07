Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiajharkhand

PMLA appellate tribunal orders immediate release of seized BMW X7 in Hemant Soren land scam case

The seizure, executed on January 29, 2024, was part of an ongoing investigation into an alleged land scam linked to money laundering.
Last Updated : 07 October 2025, 10:29 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 07 October 2025, 10:29 IST
India NewsJharkhandHemant SorenPMLAland scam

Follow us on :

Follow Us