Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiajharkhand

Rail blockade by Kurmis underway in Jharkhand, train services partially affected

Security personnel were trying to pacify the protestors and making efforts to clear the railway tracks, the officials said.
Last Updated : 20 September 2025, 05:41 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 20 September 2025, 05:41 IST
India NewsprotestJharkahndblockade

Follow us on :

Follow Us