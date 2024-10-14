Home
School van driver shot dead by unidentified persons in Jamshedpur

The victim identified as Rohit Kumar Singh was sleeping in front of his house under the Bagbera police station area when the assailants shot him dead from point-blank range, he said.
Last Updated : 14 October 2024, 09:53 IST

