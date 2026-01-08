Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiajharkhand

Tribal village head shot dead in Jharkhand's Khunti, probe underway

The deceased was identified Soma Munda, who had also contested the assembly polls from the Khunti assembly seat in 2024.
Last Updated : 08 January 2026, 06:07 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 08 January 2026, 06:07 IST
India NewsJharkhand

Follow us on :

Follow Us