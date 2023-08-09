Home
India
Opinion
Karnataka
World
Business
Sports
Entertainment
Video
DH Specials
News Shots
Explainers
Bengaluru
Science
Trending
Brandspot
Photos
News Shots
Explainers
Bengaluru
Science
Trending
Brandspot
Photos
Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindia

Landslide blocks Jammu-Srinagar national highway; Amarnath batch stopped in Jammu

Last Updated 09 August 2023, 10:15 IST

Follow Us

A massive landslide blocked the Jammu-Srinagar national highway in Ramban district early Wednesday following which no fresh batch of Amarnath pilgrims was allowed to leave from Jammu, officials said. According to the traffic control room, the landslide hit the 270-km highway, the only all-weather road linking Kashmir with the rest of the country, near Maroog around 3 am.

“The restoration work is going on and is expected to be completed by 2 pm, following which the suspended traffic will be allowed from both sides - Nagrota in Jammu and Qazigund in Kashmir,” an official of the department said.

No fresh batch of Amarnath pilgrims was allowed from Jammu in view of the highway closure, the officials said.

“The yatra was suspended for the day from Bhagwati Nagar base camp due to the landslide on the highway,” Divisional Commissioner, Jammu, Ramesh Kumar told PTI.

He said restoration work is going on at a war footing to make the highway trafficable.

Over 4.25 lakh pilgrims have paid obeisance at the 3,880 metre high cave shrine of Amarnath in south Kashmir Himalayas since the start of the 62-day long yatra on July 1.

ADVERTISEMENT
(Published 09 August 2023, 10:15 IST)
India NewsJammu and Kashmiramarnath yatralandslidesAmarnathAmarnath Shrine

Follow us on

Follow

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT