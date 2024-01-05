It's not just 'our people', even Chinese media praising India's progress: Nadda

"Today, not only our people, but even Chinese newspapers are praising India's progress by acknowledging the outstanding results in economic development and social governance," Nadda said.

He cited the article in the prominent state-run Chinese media outlet that said India has become more strategically confident and proactive in creating and developing a "Bharat narrative". The article also praised India's significant strides in the spheres of economic, social governance and foreign policy under Prime Minister Modi.

Nadda, who is a Rajya Sabha member from Himachal Pradesh, urged people of the state to "light five diyas (earthen lamps) and celebrate the January 22 consecration ceremony at the Ram temple in Ayodhya as Diwali".

"Devbhoomi Himachal Pradesh played a significant role in laying the foundation of the Ram temple as a national resolution to build it was passed in Palampur on June 11, 1989," he said.

The resolution was passed in a BJP national executive meeting, which was attended by party leaders including Atal Bihari Vajpayee and L K Advani.

Nadda also said that a cleanliness drive would be started from January 14 -- Makar Sankranti -- at temples.

During his address, Nadda also exuded confidence that the BJP, which won the assembly polls in Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh last year, will again do a "hat-trick" in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections in these states under the leadership of Prime Minister Modi.

Elections to assemblies in Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh, Mizoram and Telangana were held between November 7 and December 30 last year. The Congress defeated the BRS in Telangana to come to power, while in Mizoram, the Zoram People's Movement wrested power from the Mizo National Front.

The BJP's vote-share increased from seven to 14 per cent in Telangana and doubled in Mizoram, Nadda said and added that the claims of victory of Congress leaders just remained a dream as the BJP formed government in Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh.

Using the cricket analogy of hitting boundaries, the BJP chief also gave a call to hit 'chaukas' and ensure the party's victory in all the four Lok Sabha seats in Himachal Pradesh.

Hitting out at the Congress government in the state, he accused it of "shedding crocodile tears" and "telling lies". The central government understood the suffering of the people of Himachal Pradesh and provided Rs 1,782 crore to the state as disaster relief, Nadda said.

Large parts of Himachal Pradesh suffered heavy damage during two spells of rain this monsoon season and more than 500 people lost their lives. The heavy rain wreaked havoc in Mandi and Kullu districts, causing large-scale destruction. Shimla and Solan districts were hit during the second spell in August, with the capital city Shimla suffering heavy damage.

Only Modi's guarantees see the light of day, Nadda said. What happened to the promises of the Congress to give Rs 1,500 a month to all women in the age group of 18 to 60 years, 300 units of free electricity and buying cow-dung from farmers, he asked.

The Congress government in Himachal Pradesh is in the back gear and rather than developing the state, it has closed over 900 institutions, including schools and health facilities, and revenue, electricity and PWD offices, Nadda alleged.

Prime Minister Modi has changed the political culture of the country through his work and the people of the country have unwavering faith in him, he said.

Nadda said 13.5 crore people have come out of the below poverty line category in the country and extreme poverty has come down to less than one per cent.

India has become the fifth largest economy, and by 2027, it will become the third largest, he said and added that the Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam will increase "women power" in legislative assemblies and the Lok Sabha.

Nadda after the address took a stroll on the Mall Road in Shimla and enjoyed a cup of coffee at the Coffee House along with other party leaders.

He is also attending a meeting of the state BJP core group.

Braving intense cold, several BJP workers gathered at the Mall Road in Solan to welcome Nadda, who, after his arrival, held a roadshow. He was also presented a 'trishool' (trident) at the end of the roadshow.

State BJP president Rajiv Bindal and leader of the opposition in the state assembly, Jai Ram Thakur, welcomed Nadda on his arrival at Solan.