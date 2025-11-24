Menu
Justice Surya Kant takes oath as 53rd Chief Justice of India

President Droupadi Murmu administered the oath to the justice who was appointed as the next CJI on October 30.
Last Updated : 24 November 2025, 04:41 IST
Published 24 November 2025, 04:40 IST
India NewsCJISupreme CourtChief Justice

