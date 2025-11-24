Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeworld

Gunmen attack Pakistan paramilitary force headquarters, police say

The headquarters of the force is located in a crowded area, close to a military cantonment.
Last Updated : 24 November 2025, 04:22 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 24 November 2025, 04:22 IST
World newsPakistanGunfirePeshawarparamilitary forcesattack

Follow us on :

Follow Us