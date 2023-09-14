KCR's daughter K Kavitha summoned by ED again in Delhi liquor policy probe

Telangana CM K Chandrashekar Rao's daughter, K Kavitha, a BRS MLA herself, has been summoned by the ED to join the probe tomorrow in connection with the Delhi Excise policy "scam", ANI reported citing sources.
Over a dozen who were purportedly carrying out cash transactions in the alleged scam have also been summoned.
This is not the first time K Kavitha has been called by the ED in this case.
She had taken the matter to the Supreme Court as well, but got no relief from the apex judicial body either.
