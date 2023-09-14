Home
india

KCR's daughter K Kavitha summoned by ED again in Delhi liquor policy probe

More than a dozen others who purportedly carried out cash transactions in the alleged scam have also been summoned.
Last Updated 14 September 2023, 08:19 IST

Telangana CM K Chandrashekar Rao's daughter, K Kavitha, a BRS MLA herself, has been summoned by the ED to join the probe tomorrow in connection with the Delhi Excise policy "scam", ANI reported citing sources.

Over a dozen who were purportedly carrying out cash transactions in the alleged scam have also been summoned.

This is not the first time K Kavitha has been called by the ED in this case.

She had taken the matter to the Supreme Court as well, but got no relief from the apex judicial body either.

More to follow...

(Published 14 September 2023, 08:19 IST)
