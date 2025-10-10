<p>New Delhi: Afghan Foreign Minister <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/opinion/muttaqis-india-visit-via-moscow-highlights-shifting-regional-alliances-3759501">Amir Khan Muttaqi </a>on Friday said Kabul will send diplomats to India as part of step-by-step efforts to improve bilateral relations.</p>.<p>Muttaqi made the significant announcement at a media briefing hours after holding extensive talks with External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar.</p>.<p>He also assured New Delhi that Afghan soil will not be allowed to carry out any activities that could be detrimental to its interests.</p>.Afghan FM first Taliban leader India to host officially in highest-level public contact since 1999 IC-814 hijack .<p>Muttaqi said Kabul will soon send its diplomats to India. Till now, the Afghan missions in India have officials who were largely appointed by the previous Ashraf Ghani government.</p>.<p>India has not yet recognised the Taliban set up and has been pitching for the formation of a truly inclusive government in Kabul.</p>