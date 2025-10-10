Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindia

Kabul to send diplomats to India: Amir Khan Muttaqi

Muttaqi made the significant announcement at a media briefing hours after holding extensive talks with External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar.
Last Updated : 10 October 2025, 12:27 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 10 October 2025, 12:27 IST
India NewsAfghanistanKabul

Follow us on :

Follow Us