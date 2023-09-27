DH Evening Brief: Karnataka to move SC challenging Cauvery panel's direction; Pro-Khalistanis stamp on Indian flag day after hitting Modi cutout with shoe

Karnataka to move SC challenging Cauvery panel's direction to release water to TN: CM Siddaramaiah
The Cauvery Water Regulation Committee's direction to Karnataka to release water to Tamil Nadu will be challenged before the Supreme Court, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah said on Wednesday. The panel had directed Karnataka to release water at the rate of 3,000 cubic feet per second (cusecs) to the neighbouring state from September 28 to October 15.
Pro-Khalistanis wrap Indian flag around ball, kick it day after stomping on Modi's cutouts in Toronto
Amid rising tensions between India and Canada after the latter's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau accused the Narendra Modi government of being involved in Khalistani separatist Hardeep Singh Nijjar's killing, a video has emerged of Khalistani supporters openly disrespecting the Indian flag.
Supreme Court declines immediate relief to TDP's Chandrababu Naidu, to hear plea on October 3
The Supreme Court on Wednesday declined to consider a plea by former Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu against police custody remand in a case related to the alleged scam in setting up skill development centres.
Girl found bleeding on Ujjain street, medical examination confirms rape; SIT probe launched
A girl, around 12 years of age, was found bleeding on a street in Ujjain city of Madhya Pradesh, and her medical examination confirmed that she had been raped, police said on Wednesday.
Maneka Gandhi says ISKCON 'sells cows to butchers', temple body responds
BJP MP Maneka Gandhi kicked up a storm after launching a scathing attack on International Society for Krishna Consciousness (ISKCON) calling the religious organisation the "biggest cheat" in India and claiming it sells cows from its cowsheds to butchers.
H D Deve Gowda defends alliance with BJP, attacks Congress
With the Congress attacking the 'secular' credentials of the JD(S), former prime minister H D Deve Gowda on Wednesday defended his party's decision to ally with the BJP for the 2024 Lok Sabha polls. Addressing a news conference, Gowda asserted that he has never done politics by "compromising" his secular ideology.
Several injured after students' protest rally in Imphal turns ugly
Several students were injured on Wednesday after security forces fired several rounds of tear gas shells to disperse a stone-pelting mob in Imphal's Moirangkhom, about 200 metres from the CM's secretariat.
BJP moves privilege motion against Naveen Patnaik, demands CM’s apology
The BJP moved a breach of privilege notice against Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik in the Assembly on Wednesday for allegedly calling opposition parties “anti people” in his 'suo-moto' statement in the House on September 25 and demanded an apology from him.
Congress alleges SEBI 'reluctant' to probe allegations against Adani group, renews demand for JPC
The Congress on Wednesday alleged that the SEBI is 'reluctant' to investigate the allegations against the Adani group and said the only way forward is a joint parliamentary committee probe to bring out the truth.
Unease among I.N.D.I.A parties over 'inertia' of coordination panels
There is unease among a number of parties in the I.N.D.I.A bloc over “inertia” of the panels formed to ease coordination at different levels with most of them not showing urgency or decisions taken by them not being implemented.
