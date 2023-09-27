Home
Homeindia

DH Evening Brief: Karnataka to move SC challenging Cauvery panel's direction; Pro-Khalistanis stamp on Indian flag day after hitting Modi cutout with shoe

Here are the top news stories of the evening!
Last Updated 27 September 2023, 12:31 IST

Karnataka to move SC challenging Cauvery panel's direction to release water to TN: CM Siddaramaiah

<div class="paragraphs"><p>Karnataka CM Siddaramiah. </p></div>

Karnataka CM Siddaramiah.

Credit: FH File Photo

The Cauvery Water Regulation Committee's direction to Karnataka to release water to Tamil Nadu will be challenged before the Supreme Court, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah said on Wednesday. The panel had directed Karnataka to release water at the rate of 3,000 cubic feet per second (cusecs) to the neighbouring state from September 28 to October 15.

Read more

Pro-Khalistanis wrap Indian flag around ball, kick it day after stomping on Modi's cutouts in Toronto

<div class="paragraphs"><p>Screengrab from a video of the incident, where Khalistani supporters can be seen disrespecting the Tricolour.</p></div>

Screengrab from a video of the incident, where Khalistani supporters can be seen disrespecting the Tricolour.

Amid rising tensions between India and Canada after the latter's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau accused the Narendra Modi government of being involved in Khalistani separatist Hardeep Singh Nijjar's killing, a video has emerged of Khalistani supporters openly disrespecting the Indian flag.

Read more

Supreme Court declines immediate relief to TDP's Chandrababu Naidu, to hear plea on October 3

<div class="paragraphs"><p>TDP supremo Nara Chandrababu Naidu. </p></div>

TDP supremo Nara Chandrababu Naidu.

Credit: Reuters Photo

The Supreme Court on Wednesday declined to consider a plea by former Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu against police custody remand in a case related to the alleged scam in setting up skill development centres.

Read more

Girl found bleeding on Ujjain street, medical examination confirms rape; SIT probe launched

<div class="paragraphs"><p>Representative image of protest against rape.</p></div>

Representative image of protest against rape.

Credit: PTI Photo

A girl, around 12 years of age, was found bleeding on a street in Ujjain city of Madhya Pradesh, and her medical examination confirmed that she had been raped, police said on Wednesday.

Read more

Maneka Gandhi says ISKCON 'sells cows to butchers', temple body responds

<div class="paragraphs"><p>Maneka Gandhi.</p></div>

Maneka Gandhi.

Credit: DH file photo

BJP MP Maneka Gandhi kicked up a storm after launching a scathing attack on International Society for Krishna Consciousness (ISKCON) calling the religious organisation the "biggest cheat" in India and claiming it sells cows from its cowsheds to butchers.

Read more

H D Deve Gowda defends alliance with BJP, attacks Congress

<div class="paragraphs"><p>Former PM H D Deve Gowda. </p></div>

Former PM H D Deve Gowda.

Credit: PTI File Photo

With the Congress attacking the 'secular' credentials of the JD(S), former prime minister H D Deve Gowda on Wednesday defended his party's decision to ally with the BJP for the 2024 Lok Sabha polls. Addressing a news conference, Gowda asserted that he has never done politics by "compromising" his secular ideology. 

Read more

Several injured after students' protest rally in Imphal turns ugly

<div class="paragraphs"><p>Security personnel stand guard during a protest rally by school students against the killing of two Meitei youths by suspected Kuki Zo militants, at Moirangkhom in Imphal West district, Wednesday, Sept. 27, 2023. </p></div>

Security personnel stand guard during a protest rally by school students against the killing of two Meitei youths by suspected Kuki Zo militants, at Moirangkhom in Imphal West district, Wednesday, Sept. 27, 2023.

Credit: PTI Photo

Several students were injured on Wednesday after security forces fired several rounds of tear gas shells to disperse a stone-pelting mob in Imphal's Moirangkhom, about 200 metres from the CM's secretariat.

Read more

BJP moves privilege motion against Naveen Patnaik, demands CM’s apology

<div class="paragraphs"><p>Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik. </p></div>

Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik.

Credit: PTI File Photo

The BJP moved a breach of privilege notice against Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik in the Assembly on Wednesday for allegedly calling opposition parties “anti people” in his 'suo-moto' statement in the House on September 25 and demanded an apology from him.

Read more

Congress alleges SEBI 'reluctant' to probe allegations against Adani group, renews demand for JPC

<div class="paragraphs"><p> Jairam Ramesh. </p></div>

Jairam Ramesh.

Credit: PTI File Photo

The Congress on Wednesday alleged that the SEBI is 'reluctant' to investigate the allegations against the Adani group and said the only way forward is a joint parliamentary committee probe to bring out the truth.

Read more

Unease among I.N.D.I.A parties over 'inertia' of coordination panels

<div class="paragraphs"><p> I.N.D.I.A alliance meeting in Mumbai.</p></div>

I.N.D.I.A alliance meeting in Mumbai.

Credit: PTI File Photo

There is unease among a number of parties in the I.N.D.I.A bloc over “inertia” of the panels formed to ease coordination at different levels with most of them not showing urgency or decisions taken by them not being implemented.

Read more

(Published 27 September 2023, 12:31 IST)
