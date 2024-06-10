10K applications in 3 months in Karnataka for solar subsidy scheme

Bengaluru: In just 3 months, nearly 10,000 households from across Karnataka have applied for subsidies to instal solar rooftop panels under PM Surya Ghar: Muft Bijli Yojana announced by the union government.
The initiative provides subsidy between Rs 30,000 and Rs 60,000 for 1 kW to 2 kW installations, Rs 60,000 to Rs 78,000 for 2kW to 3kW installations and Rs 78,000 for installations above 3 kW.
The state energy department flagged off the Surya-Rath yatra in the city on Saturday.
“The PM-Surya Ghar: Muft Bijli Yojana, also known as prime minister’s solar home scheme, is a transformative government initiative. To execute this scheme, 229 private vendors have also been registered. We aim to promote the scheme under our Energy Minister K J George to promote the use of solar energy in households,” said Gaurav Gupta, additional chief secretary of the energy department.
Published 09 June 2024, 22:45 IST