Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeworld

Volodymyr Zelenskyy hopes for a meeting of coalition of willing this month

Speaking to reporters in Kyiv, Zelenskyy said that there were 203 energy facilities in the country which needed air defences to protect them from Russia.
Last Updated : 11 October 2025, 02:12 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 11 October 2025, 02:12 IST
UkraineVolodymyr Zelenskyy

Follow us on :

Follow Us