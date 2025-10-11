<p>Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said on Friday that Russia deliberately waited for bad weather before attacking Ukraine's energy system with a vast bombardment, adding that the inclement conditions reduced the efficiency of air defences by between 20% and 30%.</p><p>Speaking to reporters in Kyiv, Zelenskyy said that there were 203 energy facilities in the country which needed air defences to protect them from Russia.</p><p>"The blow is strong, but it is definitely not fatal," he said about the overnight strike.</p>