12th world Kannada meet from Aug 30

Mysuru: The Twelfth AKKA (Association of Kannada Kootas of America) World Kannada Conference, 2024, is scheduled to be held in Greater Richmond Convention Center, Richmond, Virginia in USA this year on August 30, 31 and September 1, informed President of AKKA, Ravi Boregowda.

Ravi and the new team of Executive Committee members of 25 year old AKKA, who are here in Karnataka to invite all dignitaries and artists for WKC interacted with media persons in Mysuru on Wednesday.

Ravi informed that this would be the first AKKA World Kannada Conference (WKC) after Covid pandemic.

AKKA WKC is held once every two years. It was last held virtually, in 2020 during the Covid pandemic. The Kaveri Kannada Association in Washington DC Metro, and the Richmond Kannada Sangha based out of Richmond, Virginia in the US, are hosting it along with the support of AKKA Chairman Amarnath Gowda and others, he said.

He added, "We are expecting the participation of over 5000 Kannadigas in the WKC from all Kannada organisations of USA and the World including those from UK, Dubai, Australia and others. AKKA is a non-political, non-profit organisation. We expect co-operation from leaders from all the political parties and officers in Karnataka for the promotion of Kannada and Culture. Hence we are inviting over 500 distinguished dignitaries including politicians from across the parties, including Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar, tourism minister H K Patil, Principal Secretaries and other officers from Karnataka. We are inviting early so that they can make arrangements for their VISA," Ravi said.