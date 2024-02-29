12th world Kannada meet from Aug 30

Mysuru: The Twelfth AKKA (Association of Kannada Kootas of America) World Kannada Conference, 2024, is scheduled to be held in Greater Richmond Convention Center, Richmond, Virginia in USA this year on August 30, 31 and September 1, informed President of AKKA, Ravi Boregowda.
Ravi and the new team of Executive Committee members of 25 year old AKKA, who are here in Karnataka to invite all dignitaries and artists for WKC interacted with media persons in Mysuru on Wednesday.
Ravi informed that this would be the first AKKA World Kannada Conference (WKC) after Covid pandemic.
AKKA WKC is held once every two years. It was last held virtually, in 2020 during the Covid pandemic. The Kaveri Kannada Association in Washington DC Metro, and the Richmond Kannada Sangha based out of Richmond, Virginia in the US, are hosting it along with the support of AKKA Chairman Amarnath Gowda and others, he said.
He added, "We are expecting the participation of over 5000 Kannadigas in the WKC from all Kannada organisations of USA and the World including those from UK, Dubai, Australia and others. AKKA is a non-political, non-profit organisation. We expect co-operation from leaders from all the political parties and officers in Karnataka for the promotion of Kannada and Culture. Hence we are inviting over 500 distinguished dignitaries including politicians from across the parties, including Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar, tourism minister H K Patil, Principal Secretaries and other officers from Karnataka. We are inviting early so that they can make arrangements for their VISA," Ravi said.
He informed, "AKKA also plays a crucial role as liaison between the Karnataka government and the US local and State governments to build a bilateral relationship and promote Foreign Direct Investments to India among the Indian community especially for Kannadigas. So AKKA WKC will also be a platform for a business forum and vendor booths. We have already invited the Industries minister for Large and Medium Industries and Infrastructure Development," Ravi said.
AKKA Trustee, Dr Halekote Vishwamitra, said, "AKKA is also playing a crucial role in teaching Kannada language and promoting native culture in the USA. There will also be a spiritual meet during WKC involving seers from various mutts. We have already invited Suttur Mutt seer Shivaratri Deshikendra Swami, Adichunchangiri Mutt seer, Nirmalanandanath Swamy, Siddaganga Mutt seer, Siddalingaswamy," he said.
Secretary of AKKA, Madesha Basavaraju informed that noted artists of various art forms would be performing at the event. So the conference will be the platform for world class entertainment, besides being a literary forum. There will also be authentic food from the state being sold at stalls.
Convener of the convention, Dr Naveen Krishna, said, "AKKA charities has extended support to re-build buildings of Kannada schools which collapsed during floods in Kodagu, supported Covid patients and the Mysuru Zoo in Karnataka during the pandemic. We have plans to enhance AKKA charities further to help needy Kannadigas, and for the cause of Kannada language and culture," he said. Joint Treasurer, Vathsa Ramanathan was also present at the press meet.