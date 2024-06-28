Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnataka

13 killed after bus crashes into stationary lorry in Karnataka's Haveri

The victims, who were from Shivamogga, were returning from Savadatti in Belagavi district after a pilgrimage to pay obeisance to Goddess Yallamma.
Manjunath Hegde Bomnalli
Last Updated : 28 June 2024, 03:33 IST
Last Updated : 28 June 2024, 03:33 IST

Follow Us :

Comments

Haveri: In a tragic accident, 13 persons were killed when their vehicle crashed into a parked lorry at Gundanahalli Cross, Karnataka's Haveri district on Friday early morning.

The deceased include four men including driver, seven women, a child, and girl with physical disability. Bodies were shifted to the district hospital.

'108' staff rescued three persons stuck in the vehicle, and the injured are being treated at the district hospital.

The deceased were from Emmehatti village near Bhadravati in Shivamogga district, as per the sources. The accident on the national highway took place while they were returning after visiting Mayammadevi Temple at Chincholi and Yallammanagudda at Savadatti in Belagavi district.

Superintendent of Police Anshukumar and other officials visited the spot.

ADVERTISEMENT
Published 28 June 2024, 03:33 IST
Karnataka NewsKarnatakaAccidentRoad accident

Follow us on :

Follow Us

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT