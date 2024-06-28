13 killed after bus crashes into stationary lorry in Karnataka's Haveri

Haveri: In a tragic accident, 13 persons were killed when their vehicle crashed into a parked lorry at Gundanahalli Cross, Karnataka's Haveri district on Friday early morning.
The deceased include four men including driver, seven women, a child, and girl with physical disability. Bodies were shifted to the district hospital.
'108' staff rescued three persons stuck in the vehicle, and the injured are being treated at the district hospital.
The deceased were from Emmehatti village near Bhadravati in Shivamogga district, as per the sources. The accident on the national highway took place while they were returning after visiting Mayammadevi Temple at Chincholi and Yallammanagudda at Savadatti in Belagavi district.
Superintendent of Police Anshukumar and other officials visited the spot.
Published 28 June 2024, 03:33 IST