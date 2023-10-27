13 killed as MUV crashes into parked truck in Chikkaballapur

The Tata Sumo was proceeding from Gorantla in Satyasai district of AP to Bengaluru. On the way, the driver picked up passengers. The nine-seater vehicle had 13 passengers. There was heavy fog in Chikkaballapur district in the early hours. A cement bulker truck was parked by the side of NH-44 and the Tata Sumo rammed the truck from behind, killing 12 including the driver, on the spot. A severely injured woman breathed last in the hospital. The Tata Sumo was reduced to a heap of metal due to the impact of the collision.