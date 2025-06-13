Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnataka

150 fresh infections take Karnataka's active Covid cases to 527

Only seven patients of the 527 active cases are hospitalised.
DHNS
Last Updated : 13 June 2025, 15:30 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 13 June 2025, 15:30 IST
Karnataka NewshealthKarnatakaCovidCovid positive

Follow us on :

Follow Us