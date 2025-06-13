<p>Bengaluru: With the addition of 150 Covid positive cases in the past 24 hours, there are now 527 active cases of Covid in Karnataka.</p><p>According to Friday's state bulletin, a cumulative of 1,705 Covid cases have been reported in Karnataka since the beginning of the year, and 1,167 people have recovered.</p>.Covid cases in Karnataka crosses 1,550.<p>Over the past 24 hours, 496 Covid tests have been conducted, including 449 RT-PCR tests. The state's positivity rate in the past 24 hours stood at 30.24 per cent.</p><p>Only seven patients of the 527 active cases are hospitalised. </p><p>One of these patients is on the ICU while the rest are in isolation beds in private hospitals across the state.</p>