16,478 diploma holders qualify for engineering courses in DCET 2024 exams

The results of DCET were announced on Saturday and a total of 17,440 candidates appeared for the test this year.
DHNS
Last Updated : 30 June 2024, 03:17 IST
Last Updated : 30 June 2024, 03:17 IST

Bengaluru: As many as 16,478 students have been assigned ranks in the diploma CET 2024 for admissions to second-year engineering (third semester) programme directly.

The results of DCET were announced on Saturday and a total of 17,440 candidates appeared for the test this year. There are over 10,835 seats available for these students at various engineering colleges across the state.

Document verification for these students will be held between July 2 and 4.

In case ranks are not allotted, such students are requested to upload their diploma marks card and marks in PDF format on Karnataka Examinations Authority website: keaugcet24@gmail.com.

Published 30 June 2024, 03:17 IST
