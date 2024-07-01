2 undertrials injured in attack inside Mangaluru prison

The incident occurred between 6:30 pm and 6:45 pm. Both victims have suffered injuries on their head, shoulder and other parts of the body. They were attacked with sharp objects from the prison kitchen. The injured have been shifted to Wenlock Hospital in Mangaluru and they are out of danger, said the Commissioner.

There are multiple cases against the victims as well as the accused and have rowdy sheets opened against them and belong to rival gangs. All were serving in judicial custody.

The accused are Muffad Rifat, Muhammed Rizwan, Ibrahim Kallel, Umar Farooq Irfan, Altaf, Naufal, Jainuddin and others. The commissioner said that the entire incident has been captured on CCTV Camera. Based on a complaint of Jail authorities a case has been registered at Barke police station and investigation is in progress.