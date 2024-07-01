2 undertrials injured in attack inside Mangaluru prison

Mangaluru: Two undertrials suffered injuries after some members of a rival gang allegedly assaulted them inside the district prison in Mangaluru on Monday evening.
Commissioner of Police Anupam Agrawal said that Muhammad Sameer alias Kadapar Sameer (33), a resident of Ullal and Muhammad Mansoor alias Boliyar Mansoor (30) a resident of Boliyar, serving judicial custody in a case registered at Ullal police station were allegedly attacked by a 10 members of rival gang comprising Naufal and others. The injured were serving in judicial custody for the last 20 days.
The incident occurred between 6:30 pm and 6:45 pm. Both victims have suffered injuries on their head, shoulder and other parts of the body. They were attacked with sharp objects from the prison kitchen. The injured have been shifted to Wenlock Hospital in Mangaluru and they are out of danger, said the Commissioner.
There are multiple cases against the victims as well as the accused and have rowdy sheets opened against them and belong to rival gangs. All were serving in judicial custody.
The accused are Muffad Rifat, Muhammed Rizwan, Ibrahim Kallel, Umar Farooq Irfan, Altaf, Naufal, Jainuddin and others. The commissioner said that the entire incident has been captured on CCTV Camera. Based on a complaint of Jail authorities a case has been registered at Barke police station and investigation is in progress.
