23 mines in Karnataka yet to submit restoration plans for affected areas

Bengaluru: Over 10 years after the Supreme Court ordered the preparation of the reclamation and rehabilitation (R&R) plans for areas affected by mining, as many as 23 Category C mines in Karnataka, which stand in "flagrant violation of laws" and had largescale negative impact on environment, are yet to submit any data.
According to the Supreme Court order issued in April 2012 in the case filed by Samaj Parivartana Samudaya, mines in Karnataka had to submit R&R plans to ensure socio-economic development of the people affected by mining, to integrate mines with railway network to reduce pollution caused by transportation and lastly, to provide industrial and medical infrastructure in such areas.
Accordingly, a total of 166 mines in Ballari (and Vijayanagara), Chitradurga and Tumakuru districts had to submit detailed plans. The Indian Council Forestry Research and Education, which has been assigned the work of preparing the R&R plans, has prepared plans for 126 mines. The Central Empowered Committee (CEC) has approved the plans for 122 of them and is reviewing the remaining four.
An official in the government said plans have not been prepared for a total of 40 mines, including 23 'C' category mines. "There are several reasons for the delay. One of them is the non-submission of the data as pointed out by the apex court in its recent order," an official said, adding that even the plans prepared by the ICFRE need to be updated to address the specific needs of each affected area.
The Forest Department is now set to take up a survey of the areas devastated by mining in the three districts. The Principal Chief Conservator of Forest (PCCF) will specifically look into the 23 'C' category mines, some of which have since been reauctioned, by taking up a survey and scrutiny of the mines and submit a report.
To a question, PCCF (Head of the Forest Force) Brijesh Kumar Dikshit said the work will commence soon after he receives the order by the apex court. "I have been made aware of the order but yet to receive it. We will follow the direction of the court," he said.