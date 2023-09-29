25 rabies deaths in Karnataka this year till July

Twenty-five people died of rabies in Karnataka between January and July this year, data from the National Rabies Control Programme (NCRP) shows. It also indicates that 41 people died of rabies in 2022.
The data was revealed to this reporter on the occasion of World Rabies Day, that is observed on September 28.
According to the state health department, 99 per cent of rabies cases are accounted by dog bites, and the remaining 1 per cent by cats, wolves, foxes, wild rodents, etc.
As per the department’s data, 3.18 lakh people had sought treatment for animal bites between January and August this year. The majority of these bites (3.05 lakh) were from dogs. Cats accounted for 8,165 bites, monkeys 982, and other animals 4,280.
Bite categories
Of all animal bites, the majority (1.49 lakh) were Category 2, that is, nibbling of skin or minor scratches without bleeding. Next came category 1 (1.1 lakh), which involves contact of intact skin with the animal’s secretions. Category 3, which is the most serious, involving bites, scratches or licks on broken skin, came to 38,530 cases.
Dr Sharada R, Associate Professor at Veterinary College, Hebbal, says children are often at high risk as they interact with animals and may not reveal any instance of scratches.
“Also, in urban areas, people often ignore small scratches from animals, especially pets. In rural areas, practices like applying turmeric to bitten areas are still prevalent. Such irritants increase the likelihood of the rabies virus penetrating deeper,” she says.
Between January and August, a total of 2.4 lakh people took anti-rabies vaccination. Some do not take the full vaccination course, which is a challenge, a health department official said.