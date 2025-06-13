Menu
3 killed in accident at Karnataka's Athani

A truck carrying bricks, which was heading towards Athani, hit a pickup van going towards Kagwad. When the driver and cleaner of the pickup van were crying for help, an SUV passing by stopped and a passenger came to their aid.
Raju Gavali
Last Updated : 13 June 2025, 10:23 IST

Published 13 June 2025, 10:23 IST
KarnatakaCar accident

