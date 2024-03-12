33 brain health clinics launched in Karnataka

The state health department on Monday launched 33 brain health clinics across the state to improve care for people with neurological disorders.
These clinics have been set up at district hospitals under the Karnataka Brain Health Initiative (KaBHI), supported by Nimhans.
They will be equipped with a multidisciplinary care team, including a physician, physiotherapist, speech therapist, psychologist, nurse and a district coordinator, to provide care for neurological problems such as stroke, epilepsy, dementia and headaches.
The initiative also includes training programmes for ASHA workers, Community Health Officers (CHOs), primary healthcare doctors and physicians to enhance neurological disorder management.
Further, it aims to set up a statewide network of neurologists to provide expert consultation, tele-neurology and tele-mentoring services so that specialised care can be delivered at the grassroots level.
Field coordinators at the district-level will facilitate the timely diagnosis and treatment, acting as points of contact between the health centres and hospitals.
The health workers will undertake extensive campaigns to promote the brain health and educate the local communities about the prevention and early detection of the neurological disorders.
Health Minister Dinesh Gundu Rao launched the clinics at Nimhans in Bengaluru and said that this would become a model care programme in the state with greater emphasis on the health and functioning of the brain and nervous system.
This initiative will reduce the stress placed on Nimhans for the treatment of patients with neurological disorders from across the state and enable district hospitals to provide care as they are equipped with the tools necessary.
“If there is a need for greater treatment, the team at the district-level clinics can seek the assistance of the doctors at Nimhans,” the minister added.
