3,400 calls a day to national mental health helpline

<p>Distress calls coming to Tele Manas — the 24x7 toll-free national mental health helpline — have more than doubled since it was launched two years ago. The daily calls have now climbed to 3,400 from 1,300 in 2022, according to data shared by Nimhans. The Bengaluru-based institute is the apex co-ordinating centre for the service.</p>.<p>It receives an average of 300 calls per day from Karnataka. Sleep disturbance and mood-related sadness are the most common problems reported by callers in the state. A majority of these callers are from the 18-45 age group. Emergency calls account for 1.1% in Karnataka, slightly lower than the national tally. Such calls often come after episodes of acute distress, suicidal ideation, violence, abuse, and side effects from psychiatric medications.</p>.<p>There has been an increase in calls related to relationship conflicts, stress, and loneliness overall. “These issues may be more pronounced among those who are new to cities,” says Dr Naveen Kumar C, professor of psychiatry and head of community psychiatry at Nimhans.</p>.<p>He explains, “Bengaluru’s transient nature — driven by its tech industry — leaves many newcomers feeling disconnected. While the city offers professional advancement, the absence of familiar support structures makes it harder for individuals to manage emotional and psychological pressures. It creates a dual reality for Bengaluru’s migrant population: freedom on one side and isolation on the other.” The Tele Manas helpline number is 14416.</p>