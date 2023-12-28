39 students hospitalised after midday meal in K'Taka

Chitradurga: At least 39 students of Biravara government higher primary school were reported sick due to suspected food poisoning caused by midday meal.
The children were rushed to the district hospital here on Wednesday after they complained of vomiting and stomach ache.
"My daughter looked pale and weak. She informed us that she had experienced dizziness after having the midday meal. We rushed to the school only to see several students being shifted to hospital in ambulances. My daughter is recovering," said Sharadamma, a parent.
"All children are being treated at an exclusive ward and are said to be out of danger. It appears to be a case of suspected food contamination," district surgeon Dr Ravindra told DH.