4 arrested for kidnapping 2 college girl students in Madikeri

The women's station police arrested four persons on the charges of allegedly kidnapping two college girl students. The arrested are Nijamil, Samad, Tapsir and Irfan. When two college students were on their way to college, the suspects had forcefully made them sit in their car. On noticing it, villagers had informed the police.

On getting information on police being following the complaint by the villagers, the suspects had dropped the college girl students at Kushalnagar. The girls had returned home from Kushalnagar. Dejected over the incident, one of the girl had attempted to end her life and has been admitted in a hospital in Mangaluru for treatment.

The police were successful in arresting the suspects at Mandimohalla in Mysuru. A case has been registered.