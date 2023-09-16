Home
India
Opinion
Karnataka
World
Business
Sports
Entertainment
Video
DH Specials
News Shots
Explainers
Bengaluru
Science
Trending
Brandspot
Photos
#DHCup2023
News Shots
Explainers
Bengaluru
Science
Trending
Brandspot
Photos
#DHCup2023
Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnataka

4 arrested for kidnapping 2 college girl students in Madikeri

The police were successful in arresting the suspects at Mandimohalla in Mysuru. A case has been registered.
Last Updated 15 September 2023, 18:46 IST

Follow Us

The women's station police arrested four persons on the charges of allegedly kidnapping two college girl students. The arrested are Nijamil, Samad, Tapsir and Irfan. When two college students were on their way to college, the suspects had forcefully made them sit in their car. On noticing it, villagers had informed the police.

On getting information on police being following the complaint by the villagers, the suspects had dropped the college girl students at Kushalnagar. The girls had returned home from Kushalnagar. Dejected over the incident, one of the girl had attempted to end her life and has been admitted in a hospital in Mangaluru for treatment.

The police were successful in arresting the suspects at Mandimohalla in Mysuru. A case has been registered. 

ADVERTISEMENT
(Published 15 September 2023, 18:46 IST)
Karnataka NewsKarnatakaMadikeri

Follow us on

Follow

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT