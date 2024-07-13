40 lakes in Karnataka may get floating solar panels

Bengaluru: Floating solar panels may be installed on 40 lakes across the state, a move Minor Irrigation Minister N S Boseraju said could boost electricity production while saving the hassle of looking for land.
Four lakes in the Bengaluru Urban are on the list — Bagalur Lake (Yelahanka), Singanayakanahalli Lake (Yelahanka), Jigani Doddakere (Anekal) and Muttanallur Amanikere (Anekal).
"There's scope to generate 2,500 megawatts (MW) power," said Boseraju who first proposed the idea of having floating solar panels in July last year. "Throughout the year, these lakes are 50-60 per cent full. The plan is to install floating solar panels to generate power."
Boseraju said the 40 lakes that have been identified cover an area of 10,000 acres and are being filled through lift irrigation projects.
Apart from generating solar power, the minor irrigation department is looking at reducing electricity costs on lift irrigation projects. The government is said to be spending Rs 10-12 crore per month on this.
According to Boseraju, floating solar panels have been installed on water bodies across India, generating 1 gigawatt (GW) power. "Floating solar panels don't need land. Also, they seem like a good mode to generate solar power. However, installation costs are a bit high," he noted.
Boseraju has asked the Karnataka Renewable Energy Development Ltd (KREDL) to organise a meeting with experts to assess the pros and cons of installing floating solar panels on lakes.
Commercial activities on lakes?
In a separate meeting, Boseraju discussed generating revenues from lakes by throwing them open for commercial activities. Lakes under 456 lift irrigation projects will be considered for this.
"This needs a policy," Boseraju said, adding that a meeting will be held soon with Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar, who is also the water resources minister.
The government has earned Rs 33.58 lakh as revenue from 71 lakes that have been handed over to fishing cooperative societies. From 381 lakes, the revenue is Rs 254.29 lakh through a tender-cum-auction process.
"Instead of tender-cum-auction process, if e-tendering is done, then revenues can increase three times. Also, by organising other commercial activities, we can expect more revenues," Boseraju said.
Like with floating solar panels, throwing open lakes for commercial activities can help reduce the burden of electricity costs on lift irrigation projects, the minister said.
Published 13 July 2024