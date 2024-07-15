Over 40 lakhs cases resolved, Rs 2,640 crore relief settled at National Lok Adalat

Bengaluru: The National Lok Adalat held on Saturday, July 13, witnessed disposal of a total of 40,01,786 cases, including 2,63,020 pending cases and 37,38,766 pre-litigation cases.
Justice V Kameshwar Rao, Executive Chairman of Karnataka State Legal Services Authority (KSLSA) said that an amount of Rs 2,640 crore was settled as compensation/relief.
Justice Rao was addressing the media and said that 9,00,935 property tax payers were benefitted across the state as the last date was extended till July 31, 2024, following the request made by KSLSA. He also said that Rs 694 crore tax amount was settled during the Lok Adalat.
Among the other cases settled in the Lok Adalat include 1,550 matrimonial cases, including 259 couples getting reunited due to conciliation efforts. A total of 3,356 partition cases and 5,220 motor vehicle cases were disposed of and Rs.224 crore of compensation amount was paid in the accident cases.
Similarly, a total of 11,155 cases under the Negotiable Instruments Act (cheque bounce) were disposed of.
Published 15 July 2024, 16:26 IST