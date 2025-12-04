<p>Bengaluru: The High Court of Karnataka on Wednesday rejected jailed former MP Prajwal Revanna's application for suspension of his sentence pending his appeal against the conviction in a rape case. </p>.<p>A division bench of Justices K S Mudagal and Venkatesh Naik T noted that it was not a fit case for suspending the sentence and bail, considering the material on record, the gravity of the offence, and the effect on other pending cases against the former Hassan parliamentarian. </p>.<p>The bench also noted that Prajwal was not granted bail during the trial and that he could seek an early hearing if required. The hearing on the appeal has been adjourned until January 12, 2026. </p>.Jailed ex-MP Prajwal Revanna to serve as library clerk, to get daily pay of Rs 522.<p>The division bench was hearing the application filed along with an appeal challenging the judgment of the special court for cases involving MPs/MLAs convicting Prajwal and ordering a maximum life sentence (imprisonment for the remainder of a person's natural life).</p>.<p>The case pertains to the sexual assault of a 48-year-old woman, who worked as a maid at the Gannikada guest house in Hassan, which belongs to the Revanna family. Prajwal also allegedly recorded the act on his mobile phone. </p>.<p>Senior advocate Sidharth Luthra, appearing for Prajwal, argued that there was no incriminating material available against the appellant and he should not be kept in custody. </p>.<p>Luthra claimed discrepancies in evidence collection, particularly the video from open source, which he argued lacked credibility. He further submitted that Prajwal was not given sufficient time, with conviction pronounced on August 1 and sentencing ordered the next day. Prajwal was "falsely implicated in this case owing to political considerations," he argued. </p>.<p>On the other hand, Special Public Prosecutor Ravivarma Kumar, appearing for the Special Investigation Team (SIT), opposed Prajwal's application. </p>.<p>He submitted that the appellant would likely indulge in similar offences and become a menace to society if released on bail. Further, he said that if the application was allowed, the other case, relating to the victim's abduction against Prajwal’s parents, would be seriously jeopardised. </p>.<p>"The victim being abducted twice earlier is an indication that it could be further aggravated if the appellant is released on bail," Kumar stated. </p>.<p>This is the first of the four cases of sexual harassment registered against Prajwal. The special court had convicted Prajwal under IPC sections 376(2)(k), (2)(n), 354-A, 354-B, 354-C, 506, 201 and section 66(E) of Information Technology Act. </p>