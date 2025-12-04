<p>Hosapete (Vijayanagar district): The work on replacing the 33 crest gates of the Tungabhadra dam is likely to start on Friday. </p>.<p>The government is undertaking the work after gate number 19 was washed away in floodwater last year. </p>.<p>“Work to install new gates will start once the water storage level dips from the present 68 tmc ft to 40 tmcft. Initially, the outer covering of the gates will be removed and that starts on Friday. Work on replacing the gates is likely to begin in the third week of December,” section engineer Kiran told farmer leaders visiting the dam site on Wednesday. </p>.Work on Tungabhadra dam's new gates may rob paddy farmers of rabi crop in Karnataka.<p>“Seven gates are being assembled in Hosapete and seven in Gadag. One gate is ready and is on the dam site. Three of the gates assembled in Gadag have reached Munirabad,” the engineer said. Four additional gates are under preparation in Ahmedabad. </p>.<p>Kiran said old gates will be replaced as and when the new gates reach the TB dam premises. </p>.<p>It takes seven days to remove one old gate and another seven days to install a new one, he told reporters.</p>.<p>Thus, all 33 crest gates of the over seven-decade-old reservoir would be replaced by June next year. </p>