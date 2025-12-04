Collision between car and tractor leaves four dead in Karnataka's Jamkhandi

<p>Jamkhandi (Bagalkot district): In a tragic accident, four youngsters died when the car they were travelling in rammed into a sugarcane-laden tractor near the Prabhulingeshwara Sugar Factory near Siddapur in Jamkhandi around midnight on Tuesday.</p>.Karnataka: Gold worth Rs 70 lakh stolen from junior engineer's house in Surpur.<p>Praveen Shedabala (22), a resident of Siddapura, was at the wheel of the car, and was travelling with 20-year-old Ganesh Allimatti, Vishwanath Kambara and Prajwal Shedabala, both of whom were 17. The four of them were headed to Shirola village in Mudhol taluk to watch a programme at the Kadasiddeshwara Temple Fair when the accident occurred.</p>.<p>Incidentally, Ganesh’s father Bheemappa was also en route to Shirola and saw the collision between the car and the tractor, although he did not know his son was in the car. He stopped his vehicle and stepped out to rescue those in the car, when he got the shock of his life seeing his son trapped inside the vehicle. Although Bheemappa rushed Ganesh to a nearby hospital, his son succumbed to his injuries.</p>.<p>In a tragic twist of fate, Prajwal Shedabala’s father had met the same fate two years ago.</p>.<p>Prajwal’s father had been travelling by bike when he collided with a tractor and ultimately died. </p>