Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnataka

Collision between car and tractor leaves four dead in Karnataka's Jamkhandi

The four of them were headed to Shirola village in Mudhol taluk to watch a programme at the Kadasiddeshwara Temple Fair when the accident occurred.
Last Updated : 03 December 2025, 22:29 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 03 December 2025, 22:29 IST
Karnataka NewsKarnataka

Follow us on :

Follow Us