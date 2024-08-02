Home
Karnataka: 5 transgender persons held for stripping girl in Vijayapura

SP Rishikesh Sonavane said that all the arrested were residents of Pune and attacked the girl during their visit to the city.
DHNS
Last Updated : 02 August 2024, 00:53 IST

The city police have arrested five transgender persons on the charge of stripping a girl and throwing chilli powder on her private parts in the public.

The incident occurred in front of Lalit Mahal Hotel on June 21. The Gol Gumbaz police had registered a case soon after they came to know about the a video of the incident going viral on social media.

The arrests have been made within 24 hours after the incident came to light, Sonavane said. 

Published 02 August 2024, 00:53 IST
