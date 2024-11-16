Home
50 children with Spinal Muscular Atrophy to get lifelong access to medicine in Karnataka  

SMA is a rare genetic neuromuscular disorder that causes progressive muscle wasting.
DHNS
Last Updated : 16 November 2024, 02:42 IST

Published 16 November 2024, 02:42 IST
Karnataka NewsMedicineSpinal Muscular Atrophy

