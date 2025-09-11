Six Hubballi pilgrims to Manasarovar seek help

<p>Hubballi: Six more Kannadigas stuck in Kathmandu have urged the government to rescue them along with 39 tourists stranded in Nepal’s capital. </p>.<p>The six were part of a 36-member Manasarovar pilgrimage from Karnataka.</p>.<p>They had to cut short their 14-day tour, following the death of N B Joshi, a 70-year-old resident of Hubballi on Monday (September 8). He suffered a heart attack near Manasarovar lake.</p>.Hubballi NGEF Revival: Karnataka minister MB Patil holds talks with Japan's JFE Shoji.<p class="bodytext">His family members faced hardship while transporting the mortal remains due to the turmoil in Nepal. </p>.<p class="bodytext">“On humanitarian grounds, Chinese authorities allowed us to travel via road from their borders into Nepal,” said Satish Kulkarni, a relative of Joshi, from Kathmandu.</p>.<p class="bodytext">With flight services disturbed and uncertainty looming large, the family performed the final rites of Joshi near Pashupatinath temple on Tuesday night.</p>