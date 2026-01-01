<p>Shanivarasanthe (Kodgau dist): A 61-year-old man has died in a wild jumbo attack, near Sanganaiahanapura village, under Ganaguru Gram Panchayat limits, at Shanivarasanthe, Kodagu district, on Thursday.</p><p>Ponnappa, of Hulase village, Somwarpet, is the deceased. </p> .Karnataka: Man killed in wild jumbo attack.<p>It is said that Ponnappa was living alone at Sanganaiahanapura for the last few years, while his wife and children were at Hulase village.</p><p>It is suspected that he might have died from a wild jumbo attack two days ago, and his body was found by the villagers on Thursday.</p> .<p>According to locals, they heard the sound of elephant trumpeting on Tuesday night.</p><p>Ponnanna might have possibly come out of the house to drive the jumbo away, when it might have attacked and killed him. The tin carried by Ponnanna and the elephant's footprints were seen near the body, according to ACF Gopal.</p>