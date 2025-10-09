Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnataka

7 yr-old boy perishes in fire at Ashram cum school near Madikeri

The boy was identified as Pushpak. 52 students staying in the tiled building, located about 10 km from Madikeri, were rescued by fire personnel, residents, and police.
Last Updated : 09 October 2025, 07:23 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 09 October 2025, 07:23 IST
Karnataka NewsMadikeri

Follow us on :

Follow Us