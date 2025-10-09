<p>Madikeri: A seven-year-old boy died of burn injuries during a fire mishap that broke out in the wee hours at Har Mandir ashram cum school near Madikeri on Thursday.</p>.<p>According to sources, the fire was first noticed in wee hours at around 5 am. After rescuing the children, the fire was contained within an hour. The building was completely gutted by the fire, sources added. Fire personnel said the causes behind the fire incident are being ascertained.</p>.Madikeri chaos: Case filed after stage vandalism during Dasara ceremony