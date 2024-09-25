75-year-old washed away in nallah waters in Karnataka

Athani, Belagavi: A person was washed away in the waters of a nallah, flooded due to rains while he was on his way to a temple and was crossing the water body during dawn on Wednesday.
He has been identified as Gururaj Irappa Yadwad (75), a resident of Zere Galli in Athani. Yadwad was crossing the nallah in which water levels had risen and currents too were high due to rains.
The currents washed him away and the body was found near Azad Circle in the town.
Athani police have registered a case.
Published 25 September 2024, 09:14 IST