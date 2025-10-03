<p>Belagavi: Eight persons from two families from the district drowned in Shiroda Velegar beach at Sindhdurg district in Maharashtra on Friday evening. Bodies of 3 have been recovered, 1 rescued while 4 were missing.</p><p>Two families from Londa in Khanapur taluk had come for picnic at the beach. In the evening at about 5.45 pm, while they were playing by forming human chain in the waters, a huge wave led in them getting pulled in the sea. Isra Imran Kittur (17) was rescued. </p>.Vijaya Dashami celebrated with festive fervour across Belagavi district.<p>Bodies of Farheen Imran Kittur (36), Ibad Imran Kittur (13) residents of Londa in Khanapur and Farhan Mohammad Maniyar (25) resident of Kudal were found.</p><p>Search has been launched to find bodies of four missing. Shiroda police are investigating. </p>