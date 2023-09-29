Home
India
Opinion
Karnataka
World
Business
Sports
Entertainment
Video
DH Specials
News Shots
Explainers
Bengaluru
Science
Trending
Brandspot
Photos
#DHCup2023
News Shots
Explainers
Bengaluru
Science
Trending
Brandspot
Photos
#DHCup2023
Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnataka

8-year-old girl dies in wall collapse in Bidar district

The girl was rushed to a nearby hospital but she was declared brought dead, a senior police officer said.
Last Updated 29 September 2023, 11:17 IST

Follow Us

An eight-year-old girl died after a wall of her house collapsed following heavy rainfall in Karnataka's Bidar district, police said on Friday.

According to the police, Sandhyarani Sanjukumar Kamble sustained severe injury on the head after the wall of the house at Bajolaga village in Bhalki taluk crashed on her on Thursday evening.

She was rushed to a nearby hospital but she was declared brought dead, a senior police officer said. 'It was raining heavily on Thursday evening. A wall of the house collapsed on the eight-year-old girl resulting in severe head injury and she succumbed,' he said.

ADVERTISEMENT
(Published 29 September 2023, 11:17 IST)
India NewsKarnataka NewsAccidentBidar

Follow us on

Follow

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT