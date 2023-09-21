Home
India
Opinion
Karnataka
World
Business
Sports
Entertainment
Video
DH Specials
News Shots
Explainers
Bengaluru
Science
Trending
Brandspot
Photos
#DHCup2023
News Shots
Explainers
Bengaluru
Science
Trending
Brandspot
Photos
#DHCup2023
Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnataka

9K people screened at four border districts in Karnataka, no Nipah virus detected

'As even suspected cases have not come to the fore, the public has nothing to fear,' Rao said.
Last Updated 20 September 2023, 19:48 IST

Follow Us

Health Minister Dinesh Gundu Rao said on Wednesday that  9,144 people were screened during the fever survey conducted in four districts sharing borders with Kerala, but no Nipah fever cases was detected.

The minister was speaking to reporters after chairing a meeting of state surveillance officers, divisional joint director, district health officers and surveillance officers from Dakshina Kannada, Kodagu, Chamarajanagar and Mysuru districts at the DC office here.

He told reporters that following an outbreak of the Nipah virus in Kerala, a random fever survey was initiated at 12 checkposts in DK, four in Kodagu, 2 in Mysuru and one in Chamarajanagar district.

“As even suspected cases have not come to the fore, the public has nothing to fear,” Rao said.

Survey to continue

The minister added that with the fourth and final suspected case testing positive for the Nipah virus in Kerala on September 15, the random fever survey will continue at places sharing a border with Kerala state from October 7 to 10.

Rao appealed to health officials to ensure that not a single Nipah fever case is reported in Karnataka. He said quarantine beds and kits were also readied in these districts to handle cases of Nipah, if any. 

ADVERTISEMENT
(Published 20 September 2023, 19:48 IST)
KarnatakaDinesh Gundu RaoNipah VirusNipah

Follow us on

Follow

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT