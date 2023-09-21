9K people screened at four border districts in Karnataka, no Nipah virus detected

Health Minister Dinesh Gundu Rao said on Wednesday that 9,144 people were screened during the fever survey conducted in four districts sharing borders with Kerala, but no Nipah fever cases was detected.
The minister was speaking to reporters after chairing a meeting of state surveillance officers, divisional joint director, district health officers and surveillance officers from Dakshina Kannada, Kodagu, Chamarajanagar and Mysuru districts at the DC office here.
He told reporters that following an outbreak of the Nipah virus in Kerala, a random fever survey was initiated at 12 checkposts in DK, four in Kodagu, 2 in Mysuru and one in Chamarajanagar district.
“As even suspected cases have not come to the fore, the public has nothing to fear,” Rao said.
Survey to continue
The minister added that with the fourth and final suspected case testing positive for the Nipah virus in Kerala on September 15, the random fever survey will continue at places sharing a border with Kerala state from October 7 to 10.
Rao appealed to health officials to ensure that not a single Nipah fever case is reported in Karnataka. He said quarantine beds and kits were also readied in these districts to handle cases of Nipah, if any.