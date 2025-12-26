<p>Bengaluru: A day after returning from New Delhi, Deputy Chief Minister <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/d-k-shivakumar">DK Shivakumar</a> met Congress president <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/mallikarjun-kharge">Mallikarjun Kharge</a> here Thursday. </p>.<p>This meeting led to speculation amid the leadership tussle between Shivakumar and Chief Minister Siddaramaiah. </p>.<p>But Shivakumar, who is also the Karnataka Congress president, said he did not discuss politics with Kharge.</p>.<p>Shivakumar said he gave inputs to Kharge ahead of the Congress Working Committee (CWC) meeting scheduled on December 27. The CWC is slated to discuss the party’s response against the new Viksit Bharat - Guarantee for Rozgar and Ajeevika Mission (Gramin) Act, which replaces the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MGNREGA).</p>.Congress high command will call us at 'appropriate time,' will wait: D K Shivakumar\n.<p>Asked if his leadership tussle came up with Kharge, Shivakumar said: “I don’t need to (discuss) that. It’s not required now. Siddaramaiah and I have already said that we’ll do whatever the high command says.” </p>.<p>On Wednesday, Shivakumar did not, or could not, meet top Congress leader Rahul Gandhi. At a news conference, Shivakumar said he would “love to” remain as a party worker without any position. This was seen as his frustration.</p>.<p>“What I meant was that I’m a lifetime worker, with or without a post,” Shivakumar said. “As the party’s president and worker, I’ve tied flags, pasted posters and swept the floor.” </p>.<p>Shivakumar added: “I don’t just come to an event, sit on the stage, make a speech and go. I’ve done every work in the party.” Asked if he would visit New Delhi to meet the high command, he said: “I’ll go if I’m called.” </p>.<p>Shivakumar specified that he is not attending the CWC meeting. Asked about Siddaramaiah going, he said: “Maybe. I’ve learnt that three CMs have been invited. Deputy CM’s aren’t invited. Party presidents are called only for extended CWC meetings.” </p>