Action on fake doctors: Karnataka health dept issues circular

<p>Bengaluru: The government has issued a circular directing strict action against fake doctors and unauthorised medical practitioners in state.</p>.<p>The health and family welfare department, along with the department of Ayush, has listed multiple provisions of law to regulate and monitor medical practices.</p>.<p class="bodytext">The circular says only practitioners registered under recognised medical councils including allopathic, ayurvedic and homeopathic, are permitted to practice. Any person impersonating as a doctor without valid registration will face up to Rs 5 lakh in fine and imprisonment up to three years for repeated offences.</p>.<p class="bodytext">District-level special forces have been set up, consisting of the deputy commissioner, senior police officials, district health officers, Ayush officials, social workers and advocates to send a report every month to the government. Running a medical establishment without registration under the Karnataka Private Medical Establishments (KPME) Act will attract a penalty of up to Rs 50,000, in addition to immediate closure.</p>.<p class="bodytext">The circular says under the Bio-Medical Waste Management Rules, 2016, clinics and health facilities operated by fake doctors without required registration will face action from district-level monitoring committees that include officials from the health department, State Pollution Control Board, local bodies and the Indian Medical Association.</p>.<p class="bodytext">District family welfare officers and hospital quality managers have been designated as nodal officers to ensure enforcement of bio-medical waste rules at the district level.</p>