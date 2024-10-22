Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnataka

Action on fake labour cards: Scholarship applications dip 85%

While a mammoth 11.13 lakh applications were received last year, this year’s number has fallen to merely 1.6 lakh.
Sujay B M
Last Updated : 22 October 2024, 02:41 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 22 October 2024, 02:41 IST
Karnataka NewsKarnatakalabourersscholarship

Follow us on :

Follow Us