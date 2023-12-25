Action sought against Bhat, Sulibele under UAPA

Mysuru: KPCC spokesman M Lakshmana demanded action against RSS leader Kalladka Prabhakar Bhat and Chakravarthy Sulibele of Yuva Brigade, describing them as extra-constitutional forces of the BJP, under Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA), for instigating the people, with the motive of dividing the society and promoting hatred.

Speaking in a media conference, here, on Monday, Lakshmana said, Bhat has challenged Chief Minister Siddaramaiah to withdraw the government order, on uniform policy in schools, during the 'Sankeerthana Yatra', held as part of Hanuman Jayanti celebrations, in Srirangapatna, Mandya district, on Sunday.

“Why was Bhat not arrested? Who is he? The uniform case is before the Supreme Court. Following the judgement, the government will take suitable action. Who is he to dictate terms to the government?” Lakshmana asked.