Address problems of farmers displaced by Karanja dam, Karnataka minister Eshwar Khandre urges DKS

Forest Minister Eshwar Khandre on Friday urged Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar to implement the pending plan for utilising the 23 tmcft of Godavari water allocated to Bidar district in the RS Bachawat award.
Khandre, who is also the district in-charge minister, raised the water scarcity issue when he met Shivakumar at his home office on Friday and raised the demands of farmers pending for years.
Khandre had met Shivakumar for a discussion to strengthen the party ahead of the Lok Sabha elections.
Shivakumar, who holds the major and medium irrigation portfolio, was briefed about Karanja dam and Ativala lift irrigation project.
Khandre highlighted the complaints that farmers who lost the land for the dam have not received adequate compensation.
“The problems of farmers, who lost the land for Karanja, dam should be considered as a special case and resolved,” Khandre said.
Khandre also stressed the need for a scheme to fill the lakes and tanks of Bidar. He also requested Shivakumar to look into several pending irrigation works in Kalyana Karnataka to end the water scarcity in Kalyana Karnataka.