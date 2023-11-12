After 3-year lull, winged visitors flock to Karnataka's sites

“By November 5-7 at least 1,000 to 5,000 bar-headed geese used to arrive at the lake. However, this year not a single bird has landed,” said Somappa S Pashupathihal, a watcher at the lake. While there is sufficient water in the lake, it is the neighbouring Bengal gram fields that are empty. “There is hardly any food for these geese this year due to poor monsoon. We are worried that the birds may not make their way to the lake this year,” he said.