After HC, ‘obscene visuals’ played during KSAT live-streaming

Miscreants played obscene visuals during the live streaming of the proceedings conducted by the principal bench of the Karnataka State Administrative Tribunal (KSAT) on December 8, police officials said Sunday.
The incident occurred nearly a week after lewd videos were played in at least six video halls of the High Court of Karnataka during video conference hearings. Veenitha P Shetty, Registrar, KSAT, in her complaint to the police, alleged that during the video conference in Court Hall I around 3 pm, unknown people joined the live stream and “displayed obscene visuals.”
“The video conference was immediately stopped,” Shetty said.
A case was registered at the Central Cyber Economic and Narcotics Crime (CEN) police station under sections 67 (punishment for publishing or transmitting obscene material in electronic form) and 67A (punishment for publishing or transmitting of material containing sexually explicit act, etc., in electronic form) of the IT Act.
Well-placed police sources told DH that the suspects were yet to be identified in both cases. “In both cases, it appears that IP addresses were based out of the country. They are being verified. Investigations are underway.”
KSAT suspends video conference
Following the incident, KSAT suspended the court hall proceedings through video conference citing the “cyber security” issue.
“There was a cyber security issue in the KSAT on December 8 while conducting Court Hall-I proceedings through video conference, due to interception of the video conference proceedings by the unknown miscreants. Hence the Karnataka State Administrative Tribunal has decided to suspend the Court Hall proceedings through video conference of all the three benches for the time being,” KSAT said in a public statement.
“Therefore, it is requested that the advocates and party-in-persons, whoever appears through VC shall opt to appear physically until the VC proceedings are restored with new safeguards. The restoration of the VC proceedings will be informed to the general public shortly.”