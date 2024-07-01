Amid challenges, Karnataka police gear up for new criminal laws

Bengaluru: Following dual procedures (since the cases registered till June 30 will be under the old laws) and videographing the entire process of evidence collection along with following panchnama process (the record of events in the presence of panchas or witnesses) at each stage were some of the challenges highlighted by the state police as they gear up for three new criminal laws, which come into force on July 1.

The Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita and Bharatiya Sakshya Act will replace Indian Penal Code (IPC), Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC) and Indian Evidence Act, respectively.

Both old & new

“The police have to deal with both laws in terms of collection of evidence and criminal procedure, since old law will still be applicable for cases registered on or before June 30,” Dr B R Ravikanthe Gowda, Inspector General of Police (Central Range), told DH.

“Cases on and after July 1 will be dealt with as per the provisions of the new criminal laws. The challenge for the police is to keep in mind both procedures as we proceed with investigation.”

A senior crime branch officer in Bengaluru said currently, investigators are familiar with the needs of a case and court expectations.