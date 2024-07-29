An ode to Mother Cauvery

Rain gods have finally smiled on Karnataka soothing the parched lands, streams and rivers yearning for the elixir of life. Mother Cauvery has once again come to life in all her glory. She is brimming with water, giving hopes of prosperity to millions of people in her path and quenching the thirst of the neighboring state as well. It is my good fortune that I have the opportunity to offer the traditional ‘bagina’ to her on behalf of the people of the state.

The people of Cauvery basin, including Bengaluru, were struggling for every drop of drinking water, let alone irrigation water, due to severe drought in the state. Goddess Chamundeshwari has blessed us with copious rains and the smiles are back.

To pay our obeisance to Mother Cauvery, our government, led by Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, will offer bagina on July 29. It is an auspicious occasion for us to be paying respect to our lifelines at Krishna Raja Sagar and Kabini reservoirs.

Cauvery is not just a river for us. She is emotion and she is devotion. Daughter of King Kavera and wife of Agasthya Maharshi, Cauvery took birth in Brahmagiri hills of Kodagu.