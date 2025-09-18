Menu
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ASHA workers to create awareness on caste census on Government orders

The workers will be given an honorarium of Rs 2,000. They have already distributed questionnaire forms to households to make it easier for participants and officials.
Last Updated : 17 September 2025, 22:05 IST
Published 17 September 2025, 22:05 IST
caste censusKaranataka NewsKarnataka governmentASHA staff

