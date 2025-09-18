ASHA workers to create awareness on caste census on Government orders

<p>Bengaluru: The state government on Wednesday ordered ASHA workers to participate in raising awareness about the social and educational survey carried out by the Social Welfare Department. </p>.<p>The survey is scheduled to be conducted from September 22 to October 7. </p>.<p>ASHA workers have been instructed to raise awareness in about 90% of the houses in their areas. They will have to visit each house, note it on the Jagriti Abhiyana app and collect the UHID number along with phone number. </p>.ASHAs plan to intensify protests, take up even online campaign.<p>The workers will be given an honorarium of Rs 2,000. They have already distributed questionnaire forms to households to make it easier for participants and officials. </p>